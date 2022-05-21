Legislation in California directs officials to craft statewide standards for safe indoor temperatures, which could include air conditioning or energy-efficient heat pumps where necessary. It could also be achieved through improved insulation, solar reflective cool roofs, ventilation, shade trees and other measures, depending on the local climate and specific site conditions.
This is a sensible approach that leaves the details, such as what the maximum indoor temperature would be, to regulators who are best equipped to set standards that protect residents’ health and safety without placing undue burdens on builders and property owners.
California would not be breaking entirely new ground, either. Dallas and Tempe and Tucson in Arizona are among the U.S. cities that already require air conditioning or other cooling equipment in rental units, according to the International Code Council, an association that develops building standards and conducted an examination of the 25 hottest cities. Those cities’ standards vary but generally require property owners to be able to keep indoor temperatures from exceeding 82 to 88 degrees. California can lead on climate change again and it can start with commonsense steps to protect people from overheating inside their own homes.
— Los Angeles Times
