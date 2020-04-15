Forced by the COVID-19 pandemic to postpone oral arguments in several cases, the Supreme Court on Monday announced that it would let the public listen in real time to oral arguments by lawyers and the revealing questions and comments by the justices.
It’s a welcome step, but it should have occurred long ago.
The policy should be made permanent once the pandemic subsides and in-person arguments resume. And the court should take its newfound commitment to transparency even further, by following the lead of Congress and allowing television cameras to broadcast its public proceedings. If reporters and a handful of fortunate spectators can watch the thrust and parry of oral arguments, ordinary citizens should have the same access. Technology makes that possible.
— Los Angeles Times
