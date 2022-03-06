When an undersea pipeline off the Orange County coast spilled thousands of gallons of crude oil last fall and fouled beaches and wetlands, it was only the latest illustration of the serious and ongoing danger of aging oil infrastructure along California’s shoreline.
Petroleum companies have been pumping crude from these platforms for many decades and have made plenty of money doing so. It would be unfortunate if taxpayers are forced to pay large sums to get out of these leases. That would only add to the financial burden imposed by oil companies on California taxpayers in potentially billions in costs to plug and clean idle oil and gas wells throughout the state. Offshore drilling cannot be allowed to drag on with no end date as the climate crisis worsens.
To avert a catastrophic heating of the planet, we need to move swiftly toward the elimination of fossil fuel extraction globally, and nowhere is that more important than in our communities and along our shores, where we have the most power to force change. California regulators must work much faster to reduce both supply and demand.
— Los Angeles Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.