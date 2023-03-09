Let’s do something different this year. After the time shift on Sunday, let’s not forget how ridiculous it is to follow this twice-a-year ritual, created for a purpose few remember (something about farmers? Or kids walking to school?). Let us remember this foolishness and call on elected officials to end this outdated tradition and allow Americans to stick to one time year-round.
Two U.S. states long ago jettisoned the idea of daylight saving time: Arizona is the only continental U.S. state that refuses to join the time shift tradition, thus ensuring that no one outside the state knows what time it is in Phoenix. (Adding to the confusion, the northeastern corner of Arizona within the Navajo nation does recognize daylight time.) Hawaii doesn’t observe daylight saving time either, but that’s more practical because its southerly location means the length of daytime doesn’t fluctuate much from season to season.
