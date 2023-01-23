The recent announcement from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that the federal government plans to strengthen the nation’s air quality standards for deadly fine particle pollution, or soot, is, to some degree, a sign of progress. The Trump administration, after all, ignored the science and refused to update these life-saving health standards in 2020.
But the Biden administration’s proposal does no better in one important regard. While the EPA proposed tightening the annual limit on this lung-damaging type of pollution, also known as PM2.5, the agency said it planned to make no updates to the 24-hour limit on soot — which is the standard designed to protect people from short-term spikes in unhealthy air quality.
That is at odds with the advice of the agency’s Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee. A majority of that panel of experts recommended strengthening the 24-hour standard based on health studies showing that the current level “is not adequately protective” against illness and death.
Michael S. Regan, the EPA administrator, should revise the plan so that it follows the health science and lowers both the annual and 24-hour limits for this pervasive and deadly pollution.
Fine particulate matter, or soot, can lodge deep in the lungs and enter the bloodstream, triggering asthma, heart attacks, strokes and other health problems. It is the main reason air pollution remains the nation’s biggest environmental health risk, linked to more U.S. deaths each year than from homicides and car crashes combined.
This form of pollution comes from vehicles, power plants and other combustion sources. But in the western U.S. in particular, a growing share comes from climate change-fueled wildfires, which are erasing years of air quality improvements.
There are two air quality standards for fine particle pollution: one that is measured as an annual average and is meant to protect the public from chronic exposure to unhealthy air; the other is a daily average that is designed to protect people from short-term, peak concentrations that are also linked to premature deaths.
While the E.P.A. has proposed strengthening the annual limit from 12 micrograms per cubic meter of air to a more protective level between 9 and 10, it would leave the daily limit unchanged at 35 micrograms per cubic meter of air — even though its scientific advisory panel endorsed a more stringent standard in the range of 25 to 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.