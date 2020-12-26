The first batches of covid-19 vaccine, which arrived last week to much fanfare, have been appropriately reserved for front-line health care workers and nursing home staff and residents.
That was an easy call. Healthy nurses, doctors and other health care workers are crucially important to keeping hospitals functioning amid the surge of seriously sick covid-19 patients. Residents of nursing homes are in acute danger, accounting for 40% of the more than the 312,000 covid-19 deaths in the U.S.
But who’s next? It will be weeks, even months, until there are enough doses of covid-19 vaccine available to inoculate those in the first phase. Nevertheless, the public focus is shifting to who should be next in line. Everyone seems to have an opinion. Anyone over 65? All essential workers? Uber thinks its drivers should have a place near the front of the line because they provide transportation to health care workers. Airline unions argue that aviation workers are essential to the nation and should have the highest priority. Teachers and farmworkers and dentists and meat processors are lobbying for special consideration. And on and on.
We have an opinion, too: Stop the dying first.
Everybody can’t go next. Even if there were enough supplies for the 87 million Americans working in industries designated as essential, it would require weeks if not longer to reach them all. Meanwhile, people will continue to get sick and die, and covid-overloaded hospitals will struggle to meet the needs of patients with other life-threatening illnesses and injuries.
Ultimately, how the scarce covid-19 vaccine is doled out will be largely in the hands of the clinics and workplaces authorized to distribute them. This is infuriating. We saw how unequal access played out in the chaotic early days of the pandemic, when diagnostic tests were in similarly short supply. It can’t be allowed to occur again. The state needs to set not just the right priorities for vaccination, but the right criteria for deciding who belongs in each group. This is one of the rare cases in which each needle stick is literally a matter of life and death.
— Los Angeles Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.