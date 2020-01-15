If you are confused about the mixed messages coming from the federal government regarding the electronic cigarettes that are so alarmingly popular with teenagers, join the club. This summer, amid an alarming outbreak of lung disease affecting young users, President Trump said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would shortly ban the sale of all flavored electronic cigarettes, also known as vaping devices, until they could be properly reviewed by the FDA.
But as he so often does, Trump changed his mind a few months later, perhaps hoping no one would notice. Then, earlier this month the FDA announced that it was back on track to remove flavored vaping cartridges, but not those flavored with menthol, by next month.
Well, OK. But we aren’t holding our breath. And nor should lawmakers. They need to do what the federal government has been unable to do and ban all flavoring in tobacco products sold in the state, including e-cigarettes and hookahs and cigarettes. And they should make the ban permanent.
— Los Angeles Times
