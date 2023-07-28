A recent study by the U.S. Geological Survey found that nearly half of the drinking water in the United States is contaminated with “forever chemicals,” the per- and polyfluoroakyl substances known as PFAS that can cause cancer and other health complications.
And Southern California is among a handful of regions nationwide with a higher probability of tap water contaminated with PFAS.
These findings are worrisome, particularly for communities that are already suffering from other sources of pollution.
PFAS were first classified as an “emerging contaminant” by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2016. But little is known about any disparities of PFAS contamination in different ethnic communities or the specific harms this pollution may be inflicting on these communities.
Federal officials have long known that PFAS, which have been detected in the blood of humans and animals, have been linked to many negative health effects and are found in thousands of commercial and industrial products such as nonstick cooking pans, water-repellent outerwear, non-stain food packaging, firefighting foam and many more.
However, government action has been sluggish and too narrowly focused. The Biden administration has proposed the first national drinking water standards for six PFAS, but there are more than 12,000 types.
Each new study on PFAS has only uncovered more evidence of their omnipresence in our lives. This means that federal regulators should consider banning all PFAS as a class, as recommended by many scientists.
More research is needed to assess the full range of harmful effects and to find sustainable ways to remove these toxins from drinking water.
This will be particularly important as California and other states consider reusing wastewater to help replenish groundwater supplies, a move scientists believe will increase PFAS toxicity in our water.
The findings of the USGS study were not entirely surprising, but they should not be ignored.
