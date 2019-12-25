Late fees have been around almost as long as public libraries themselves, and have been relied on for generations as the best way to discourage borrowers from keeping books past their due dates. But librarians increasingly see the penalties as a barrier to borrowing for young and low-income patrons — among the people most likely to benefit from the public library system.
Libraries should be a place of wonder, exploration and possibility. They are common spaces where everyone, regardless of income or social status, is welcome to learn. Especially at a time when facts are in dispute and social media is a minefield of misinformation, there is a civic interest in making books and journalism and research materials as accessible as possible.
If the fear of racking up late fees deters would-be-readers from borrowing books, then such penalties undermine the purpose of public libraries and should be gone. There are still consequences for overdue books. In Los Angeles, patrons will have three renewal periods and if the book still isn’t returned in 45 days, it is considered lost. The patron will be blocked from taking out more books until the item is returned or until the borrower pays the cost of replacing the book.
That’s fair. Libraries are a public good and they deserve to be respected and fairly shared by all patrons — no matter their ability to pay late fees.
— Los Angeles Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.