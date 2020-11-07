Two fundamental elements of American society are on display this week: voting and protesting. Unfortunately, both those expressions of democracy have veered off track in disturbing ways. This election has, to state the obvious, been unusually fraught.
It’s a referendum on one of the most divisive presidents in memory, conducted during a pandemic among a populace distressingly split over issues of race, class and geography at a time of great distrust of essential institutions, beginning with the government itself. Now, days after the Election Day that capped more than a month of voting in some states, the nation still does not know the outcome. That in itself is neither good nor bad (though definitely frustrating). But President Donald Trump and his advocates are pursuing legal challenges that, among other aims, would stop officials in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Nevada from counting votes.
This escalation of domestic tensions needs to end. Saner heads must prevail even if the president cannot control his impulses to goad, exaggerate and destabilize. Our history of peaceful transfers of power must also include a peaceful embrace of the right to vote, and that includes letting elections officials do their jobs and tally the results in peace. Democracy under the threat of violence is hardly democracy at all.
— Los Angeles Times
The “All Lives Matter” crowd is VERY upset to find out “All Votes Matter!”
