Professional wrestling is an “essential” business in Florida, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis, meaning the sport supposedly is so important to the life and culture of the state that it should resume operations despite a statewide shutdown due to the covid-19 pandemic, which has killed hundreds of Floridians and is projected to claim more than 6,000 by August. After all, people sheltering at home need some fresh TV content, and besides, WrestleMania and other events put on by World Wrestling Entertainment stand to make a lot of money even playing to empty seats.
In Arizona, it’s golf that is “essential.” Golf courses appeared to make the cut in Los Angeles, too, but just for a few days until officials crossed them off the list. So if you run a golf course in Southern California, you could be suffering, while your counterpart one state away is raking in cash.
Things get no less weird as you travel (virtually, of course) across the nation and through various enterprises. Pennsylvania kept open its marijuana dispensaries as “essential” while closing “nonessential” state-run liquor stores. And then it changed its mind about the alcohol in response to popular outcry. “Essential” is apparently in the eye of the consumer, or perhaps the industry lobbyist.
The standard would be viewed differently in, say, Wisconsin, where marijuana remains illegal and so could not be deemed essential.
It may be tempting to respond to this chaos and, let’s be frank, unfairness by demanding a final, one-size-fits-all-states determination by some centralized authority. The federal government, perhaps.
But that would be a mistake. States, counties and cities have their own economies, their own values, their own public health authorities, their own constituents and their own definitions of “essential.” Maybe the official statehouse thinking was that Californians and Pennsylvanians (among others) need a little weed and wine to get through the crisis, while in Florida they supposedly need something more theatrical.
Of course alcohol, marijuana, pet grooming, golfing and many other “essential” services are not essential at all, in the sense that they can close down for a few days without endangering lives or health or causing undue deprivation. People need to get food, water and medical care. They need access to news and information, and to their elected decision makers. It turns out they need lots of toilet paper. They need electricity and communication services.
The federal government’s proper, limited interest is in keeping intact services that are needed to provide a lifeline, to carry out its obligations (think: national defense) and to respond to the emergency itself.
Meanwhile, it’s tolerable for states and local governments to have the power to distinguish what is essential and what isn’t only because the power is temporary, exercised exclusively during a life-and-death emergency.
When the emergency ends, so should any state’s ability to dictate what lawful service is or isn’t needed, whether it be wrestling, dry cleaning, dog grooming or anything else. That’s a decision to be made by people and their wallets. They will determine not just what’s indispensable but what’s no longer needed in the post-covid-19 world.
— Los Angeles Times
