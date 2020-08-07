Former Vice President Joe Biden is taking some heat for postponing the announcement of his choice of a running mate, a decision he once suggested would be made at the beginning of this month but now could be more than a week away.
The impatience among his fellow Democrats isn’t all that surprising. Although vice presidential nominees typically haven’t swayed many voters, Biden’s pick is more eagerly anticipated than usual for several reasons: his age (he would be 78 on Inauguration Day), his promise to choose a female running mate and the speculation that he will choose a woman of color.
Biden added to the buildup by suggesting that he would make his choice well in advance of the Democratic convention. By prolonging the selection process now, he invites accusations that he’s indecisive or has no good options.
Meanwhile, the delay has allowed attacks on the various candidates to multiply.
But seriously, people — get a grip. As with many inside-the-Beltway dramas, this one was ginned up largely by media and political insiders looking to promote their favored veepstakes candidate. At the end of the day, all that matters is whether the person Biden chooses is qualified to be on the ticket.
— Los Angeles Times
