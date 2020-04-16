A growing number of states and cities have enacted eviction moratoriums to protect tenants from losing their homes if they can’t pay the rent during the coronavirus emergency.
But this temporary reprieve is not easy to grant or without pitfalls.
Most moratoriums simply halt evictions for nonpayment. Tenants will eventually have to come up with the rent payments they missed. If they can’t pay off their rent debt, they’ll still face eviction and hardship. Tenant groups are pushing governors in California, New York, Washington and other states to go further and use their emergency powers to fully cancel rent obligations until communities reopen. And others are calling on tenants to withhold payments in a coordinated rent strike on May 1 to force the issue.
What about the landlords? Eviction moratoriums force property owners to go without rent payments for two to six months, or possibly even longer if the social distancing driven shutdowns drag on. How are landlords supposed to pay their property taxes or utility bills? How can they pay the employees who manage the day-to-day operations of properties?
Renters need help, but so do landlords. We want landlords to stay in business. They provide an essential service: a roof over one’s head.
It should be clear to lawmakers that the next federal relief package has to help landlords stay afloat too.
Most landlords are small-business owners who rely on rent payments for their income or retirement. Nearly three-quarters of apartment properties in the U.S. are owned by individuals, not corporations or investor groups, and most apartment buildings have only a handful of units. In California, for example, about half of rentals are in properties with five units or less. If two tenants in a small complex can’t pay the rent, that’s a serious financial hit.
Without rent coming in, these landlords risk foreclosure if their lenders don’t give them the option to delay mortgage payments.
There’s a real concern that the financial toll caused by lost rental income could prompt landlords to sell their properties in droves. That could also hasten the shift from mom-and-pop landlords to investment firms that own and manage huge numbers of rental properties. Advocates say that shift, which accelerated after the last recession, has already resulted in the loss of older, more affordable apartments as investors buy up properties to remodel and raise the rents.
The coronavirus pandemic is a stark reminder that communities have a shared interest in keeping people housed and keeping landlords in business. Eviction moratoriums were an important first step, but Congress and the Trump administration should be prepared to spend more time and money to ensure this temporary public health emergency doesn’t fuel another housing crisis.
—Los Angeles Times
