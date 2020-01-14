Last year the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it had found asbestos contamination in eye shadow, face powder and glitter products sold at Claire’s and Justice, two retailers popular with teens and young women. Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that can be found in talc. But if asbestos is inhaled, it can lodge in the lungs and do permanent damage, including causing malignant mesothelioma and other forms of cancer. Needless to say, it is not a substance you want in powder form anywhere near your nose or mouth.
By the time the FDA announced the test results, which confirmed findings from independent labs two years earlier, Claire’s and Justice had pulled most of the contaminated products from shelves — but only after coming under pressure from the media and safety advocates.
And it’s good that they removed the items voluntarily, because the law does not give regulators the authority to pull personal care and cosmetic products from the market, even when they’re tainted with hazardous chemicals.
That might come as a surprise to consumers. Many no doubt assume the government is empowered to make sure the lipstick, lotions and creams they use every day do not include things that might do them harm. It’s not.
Although the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act of 1938 gave the FDA oversight over cosmetics and personal care products like shampoo and toothpaste, and barred those products from containing ingredients that are “dangerous and deleterious,” it didn’t give the agency the same enforcement tools as it has for ensuring the safety of food and drugs. There’s no recall power. Nor is there any safety review by the FDA before products are marketed. Consumers can sue the manufacturer if they’re harmed by a defective product, but the government isn’t going to do it for them.?
Congress should fix the laws regulating cosmetics and body-care products. It’s understandable that an industry used to regulating itself would be resistant to rules, but surely there’s room for a law that simply bans the worst of the toxic ingredients.
— Los Angeles Times
