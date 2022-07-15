One of the goals of legalizing cannabis was to ensure that the pot people buy is relatively safe. No more random sandwich baggies filled with who-knows-what. Legal cannabis is tested to ensure it’s free of contaminants, and must be sold in tamper-proof containers that carry legally mandated warning labels.
But the warning that’s required is so tiny it’s almost impossible to read. And it doesn’t mention anything about the risk of mental health problems associated with heavy marijuana use, which has been documented in a growing body of scientific research.
A legislative billin California would require bigger, bolder health warnings on legal pot products and advertisements — an idea backed by medical doctors and public health professionals, and modeled after the cannabis labels used in Canada.
Unsurprisingly, cannabis industry lobbyists have been working hard to kill this bill. They argue that it puts an unnecessary burden on legal operators and would force them to raise prices, which could in turn push consumers to buy pot on the black market. State officials — and the cannabis industry itself — have an interest in making the legal pot marketplace as safe as possible. They must not dismiss the research on marijuana’s mental health risks as reefer madness-style hysteria. Emergency room visits for cannabis-induced psychosis shot up 54% across California three years after voters made weed legal, Kaiser Health News recently reported. Giving consumers more information about the risks of using cannabis is smart policy that will ultimately help legal actors distinguish themselves from the thriving black market.
— Los Angeles Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.