It is important that elected officials behave ethically but also that people perceive that ethics are foundational in our government. Restricting the ability of lawmakers to trade stock can build trust that they are working in the public interest and have no financial motive when they vote on legislation affecting companies and industries.
Bipartisan proposals to limit lawmakers from trading stock have been introduced in the House and Senate.
This ought to be a political slam dunk at a time when populist energy is surging on both the left and the right. Besides, most members of Congress don’t report trading any stock, and their image is tarnished by those who do. At least 113 lawmakers disclosed stock transactions made by themselves or family members in 2021, according to a MarketWatch report — trades worth an estimated $355 million. What really stinks: Many of these lawmakers are buying and selling stock in companies that routinely lobby Congress. Their decisions on how to regulate tech, healthcare and energy companies could play a role in how much the stock is worth.
Perception is reality in politics, the adage goes. Lawmakers must get behind a robust plan to limit their colleagues’ stock trading so that the perception — and the reality — is that they’re doing the people’s business.
— Los Angeles Times
