In June, the Arctic experienced a disturbing heat wave. One town in Siberia recorded a high of 100 degrees, possibly the highest temperature ever recorded for the Arctic and more befitting the hottest place on Earth, Death Valley. Speaking of which, Death Valley may have just hit the highest recorded temperature recorded anywhere in nearly a century, 130 degrees.
What do record temperatures in these two extreme regions have to do with the rolling blackouts that California utilities are imposing this week amid a brutal heat “dome” over the Western United States? A lot, actually, though not in the way green power critics would have you believe.
Simply put, the climate is changing and fossil fuels are part of the reason why.
While so much of the country remains stubbornly committed to fossil fuel-powered sources of energy, California has been embracing renewable power sources with a goal of dumping fossil fuels completely in 25 years.
The rolling blackouts that began Friday, making life miserable for millions of Californians, appear to be one of the inevitable bumps along the way to sustainability.
People who’ve dismissed humanity’s role in accelerating climate change, including President Donald Trump, have predictably seized on the blackouts as a cautionary tale. If the Green New Dealers within the Democratic Party take control, they argue, the rest of the United States will be stuck with power grids that can’t meet the demand.
The shift to tapping the sun, wind and waterways for power isn’t the root cause of the state’s rolling blackouts; it was the failure to adequately prepare for an entirely predictable scenario of a prolonged and widespread heat wave that would make power imports less accessible to a grid that was in the middle of a difficult but essential transition to sustain.
The blackouts are a reason not for California to back away from its commitment to building a sustainable power grid, but to do a better job of making the transition.
— Los Angeles Times
