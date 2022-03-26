In brutal campaigns conducted against the Rohingya Muslim population in Myanmar in 2016 and 2017, villages were burned, people were tortured and killed, women and children were raped.
The military’s attacks in 2016 forced nearly 100,000 Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh. In 2017, attacks killed more than 9,000 Rohingya, and forced more than 740,000 to seek refuge in Bangladesh, according to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. And, as he pointed out, crimes against the Rohingya continue. The Rohingya are treated like undocumented immigrants even when they have been born and lived in Myanmar for decades or come from families who have been there a century or more. They are treated like second-class citizens — and have been the target of brutal violence for years. Blinken compared the 1982 law that effectively excluded the Rohingya from citizenship and denied them full political rights to “the 1935 Nuremberg Laws that stripped Jews of their German citizenship.”
The official finding of genocide in Myanmar has been long-awaited by human rights advocates and others — and is welcome. But it’s unclear what difference it will make — unless the U.S. is willing to be more aggressive. So far, little has stopped the brutal military autocrats running the government. Dozens of military leaders and their families are already under U.S. economic sanctions. And 26 companies that were implicated in human rights abuses or generate revenue for the military are under sanctions or export controls. The U.S. has also helped block Myanmar officials’ access to its overseas reserves.
These actions were appropriate but not enough. The U.S. should do more to stop the Myanmar military from obtaining weapons by pressing the United Nations Security Council to impose an embargo on arms sales. That may fail — China and Russia could veto it. If that happens, the council should vote again and put China in the awkward position of having to justify its no vote.
Much like with the war in Ukraine, there are few international supporters of the military junta takeover in Myanmar. But also, as in the crisis in Ukraine, the only way to combat bad actors like the Myanmar military is to ceaselessly chip away at their monetary and military support.
— Los Angeles Times
