President Trump has long portrayed himself as the victim of a nefarious “deep state,” casting special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into possible ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign as a partisan witch hunt carried out by biased investigators on false pretenses. On Monday, however, a long awaited report by the Justice Department’s inspector general flatly refuted that argument.
Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the origin and evolution of the FBI investigation dismantles the conspiracy theory cherished by the president, a narrative of intelligence community malice that reached the heights of absurdity with his claim that former President Obama “had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory.”
Horowitz wrote that his investigators “did not find documentary evidence that political bias or improper motivation” influenced decisions to investigate people with connection to the Trump campaign. He said that the official who opened the Russia investigation, Bill Priestap, the chief of the FBI’s counterintelligence division, was acting “in compliance with department and FBI policies.”
Even if one disputes Horowitz about the propriety of opening the Russia investigation, he has debunked the idea that it was a partisan effort to hurt the Trump campaign. Alas, that won’t stop the president and his supporters from ranting about a partisan plot to keep him out of the White House.
—Los Angeles Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.