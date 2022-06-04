Police body cameras and facial recognition technology serve two completely different purposes and shouldn’t be combined.
Body cams record officer interactions with the public and make police less likely to fib about what they did or why, because they know there will be a reviewable recording. Body camera use correlates with an immediate reduction in use-of-force incidents. The cameras can have a similar effect on members of the public, because the recordings can verify or undermine any allegations they make against officers. They drive down the number of false or petty complaints.
The function of face-scanning biometric software is entirely different. It is used to identify people by running their features through databases to determine not just who they are, but also where they have been, and when.
Pairing these two technologies turns each police officer into a surveillance and dossier-building tool, and completely undermines the trust-building promise of the cameras. It turns every member of the public into a suspect and every encounter with police into a virtual stop and frisk, logging who they are, where they have been and what they have done. It can be used to continuously spy on entire communities. It infringes on privacy — with little benefit to public safety, because facial recognition software is notoriously unreliable and spits out false-positive identifications, which police nevertheless use to track purported suspects.
Even the tech companies that make the software discourage or bar its use in police body cameras, on ethical grounds. Because officers are in constant motion, images captured are of low quality, increasing the likelihood of false identifications.
Advocates for this technology argue that it is simply another, but more reliable, version of long-standing identification methods, like signatures or Social Security numbers. But there’s a huge difference. We don’t broadcast our signatures or other private data whenever we venture outside, and cameras don’t capture that information and match it to databases the way they do with face prints.
In other states, the use of facial recognition technology has resulted in multiple wrongful arrests and racial profiling. That’s especially true in the case of Black and Asian men, for whom the software appears to be particularly inexact, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology.
Facial recognition software has no proper place in that relationship. States should keep face prints and other biometric identification technology out of body cams permanently.
— Los Angeles Times
