Extreme heat is the deadliest climate-fueled hazard, killing more Americans than hurricanes, wildfires or floods. A lack of effective messaging is one reason the death toll is so high; many people fail to recognize how life-threatening heat waves are before it’s too late.
But there is no system of escalating warnings to communicate the danger of an impending heat wave as there is for hurricanes, fire risk and air quality.
Public health experts and advocacy groups have been urging authorities to begin assigning heat waves to one of three categories, with No. 3 being the most dangerous and No. 1 the least, and to give them names like wildfires and hurricanes.
They have argued that ranking and naming will improve preparation and response by sharpening the public’s awareness of the dangers and facilitating the media’s communication of an impending disaster’s severity.
There is evidence from other countries that easy-to-understand heat wave warning systems can be effective, especially when paired with other actions to protect the most vulnerable.
— Los Angeles Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.