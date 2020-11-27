One of the most frustrating aspects of the pandemic has been watching school districts try to navigate the complexities of remote learning with so little guidance from Washington, D.C. The silence is equally deafening when it comes to figuring out when and how districts should reopen their campuses.
Yes, the federal government provided much-needed funding, which helped buy computers and broadband access for students and cover other pandemic-related costs. Far more money is needed. But just as essential, if not more so, were information and directives about how to proceed in the current, unprecedented situation. And this is where the federal government has been sorely lacking.
School administrators aren’t epidemiologists; they don’t know when it’s safe to open schools and which measures to guard against the spread of the virus are most effective. And the Trump administration has, if anything, been counterproductive on this score.
President Donald Trump’s main contribution was to tell districts, in effect: “Open all the school doors to full-time classroom learning, right now, or else!”
It was an admonition designed more to restart the economy than educate students, and it was widely and rightly ignored.
The nation doesn’t need to base these decisions on guesstimates and anecdotes. The federal government isn’t gathering or using the numbers that could be right in front of us to help inform decisions about opening schools.
Before this school year is entirely lost, the Trump administration should start gathering and analyzing the data. That’s unlikely to happen, though, leaving the necessary work to the Biden administration.
— Los Angeles Times
