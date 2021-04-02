Less than two weeks after the release of a scathing report on the LAPD’s performance during last summer’s racial justice protests, officers in Echo Park arrested numerous people Thursday, including news reporters, among them James Queally of the Los Angeles Times. Policing angry protests is tense and hazardous work, and it’s easy for officers to err in the heat of the moment.
Yet arrests of journalists as they do their jobs signal that the department has not yet learned its 2020 lessons.
Police would be wise to up their First Amendment game and their communications skills, for their own public relations, even if not for the right of people to be informed and the duty of journalists to inform them.
— Los Angeles Times
"But they're catching us doing illegal stuff and they tell people about it!"
