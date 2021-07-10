Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson delights fans with her vivid style, even bolder smile, strength of character and deep and open love of her grandmother. Not to mention that she runs, as she puts it, “a little faster” than the rest of us.
“Splendid” is the word that comes to mind.
So it was heartbreaking to see this young woman, so full of promise and personality, kept from competing in the Tokyo Games over the use of some marijuana, especially considering that she tested positive just a few days after learning — from a reporter — that her mother had died.
And this took place in Oregon, where marijuana use is legal under state law.
That’s not to say the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which takes its rules from the World Anti-Doping Agency, was wrong to suspend Richardson for one month, the minimum discipline for such an infraction. The prohibition was clear. It’s just that the timing in this case was particularly heart-rending; if the drug had been found in Richardson’s blood a couple of months ago, she most likely would have made it to Tokyo.
Marijuana use also is legal in 40 countries. But WADA’s only concern should be athletes’ safety and the performance-enhancing properties of various substances, not what any government thinks.
— Los Angeles Times
