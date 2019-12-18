Although lawmakers and President Trump have talked a good game about bringing down prescription drug prices, they’ve managed to take few, if any, steps toward that goal. Trump’s most dramatic proposals — tying the price of certain Medicare drugs to their prices overseas and barring payments from drug manufacturers to middlemen — have either been dropped or held up by internal bickering.
Yet lawmakers haven’t given up, as demonstrated when the House passed HR 3, a bill that would empower Medicare to negotiate the price of up to 250 prescription drugs per year while also guarding consumers with employer-provided health benefits against sharp increases in drug costs. Although the bill may be too ambitious for the Senate and the president to swallow, its passage in the House injects some badly needed momentum into the drive to rein in spending on prescription medications.
Drug manufacturers often argue that their prices aren’t the big issue for consumers, given that prescription drugs have steadily accounted for only about 10% of U.S. health care spending. But the costs of brand-name and specialty drugs have been escalating far faster than inflation, a problem that is only partially offset by the declining prices of many generic medications.
The House proposal moves toward value-based pricing, but only gingerly. For the 50 to 250 medications that face no competition and account for the largest cost to Medicare, the government would bargain with manufacturers over prices, considering such factors as research and production costs, prior federal aid in the development of that drug, and how much of a therapeutic advance it represents over alternative treatments. Most important, the bill would cap the price Medicare pays for those drugs at 120% of the average charged in Canada, Australia, Japan and three European nations — effectively relying on those countries’ calculations of the drugs’ value.
Only two Republicans in the House voted for HR 3, largely because of their concern about the price caps. But as shown by proposals from the White House and the Senate’s health committee, there is a consensus emerging around the need to reduce drug costs and tie prices to value. Lawmakers just need to find a way to turn that consensus into tangible progress.
— Los Angeles Times
(1) comment
Not to worry, Moscow Mitch will not allow it to actually come to the floor of the Senate. Big pharma will be protected.
