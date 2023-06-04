A long and well-documented record testifies to the model behavior of Leslie Van Houten during the decades she has spent in prison for her role in killing Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in 1969, when she was a 19-year-old member of Charles Manson’s cult.

Society rightly demands that murderers like Van Houten be imprisoned to protect the public from further harm and to exact a just measure of retribution for their actions. And, if possible, to rehabilitate the criminals by requiring them to confront the cruel nature of their crimes and the portion of their character that moved them to commit them. It is entirely fair to require that they demonstrate contrition and a fundamental redirection of their moral compass. And, upon achieving all of those things, their imprisonment should end.

