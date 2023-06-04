A long and well-documented record testifies to the model behavior of Leslie Van Houten during the decades she has spent in prison for her role in killing Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in 1969, when she was a 19-year-old member of Charles Manson’s cult.
Society rightly demands that murderers like Van Houten be imprisoned to protect the public from further harm and to exact a just measure of retribution for their actions. And, if possible, to rehabilitate the criminals by requiring them to confront the cruel nature of their crimes and the portion of their character that moved them to commit them. It is entirely fair to require that they demonstrate contrition and a fundamental redirection of their moral compass. And, upon achieving all of those things, their imprisonment should end.
By those measures, Van Houten has attained rehabilitation. It is time that she, at age 73, be released and allowed to live out the rest of her life among us.
A California appeals court last week overruled Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision last year to deny Van Houten’s release after a parole board found her “suitable” for parole for the fourth time. The governor can appeal by asking state Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta to petition the California Supreme Court to reverse the Court of Appeal.
The right decision now, though, is to let the matter drop, let the parole board finding and the appellate court ruling stand, and let Van Houten out.
The possibility of a parole is an incentive for convicted criminals to change. It is analogous to criminal punishment, which reminds would-be offenders of the line that separates acceptable and unacceptable conduct and imposes consequences for crossing it. Seeing people in prison reform yet be repeatedly denied parole, when reform and parole are built into their sentence, seems as unjust as seeing people repeatedly break laws without ever being held to account. Perfect consistency is seldom achievable in human endeavor, but we must make a sincere attempt or risk losing respect for the law and institutions of justice.
Parole decisions are not easy.
Van Houten’s first sentence was death. It was thrown out and she was tried two more times before being sentenced to seven years to life with parole, and that her prosecutor said he wanted and expected her to be eventually paroled, and that she has now served her seven-year minimum sentence more than seven times over.
The Court of Appeal detailed Van Houten’s statements to multiple parole boards, her academic achievements in prison, her excellent behavior.
Van Houten should be released.
