Another day, another criminal indictment of a twice-impeached former president who is shamelessly seeking to return to the White House. But the indictment of Donald Trump returned by a grand jury in Washington, D.C., is especially grave.

It focuses not on alleged hush money for an adult-film actress or Trump’s mishandling of sensitive documents, but on his outrageous attempt to cling to power after his defeat in 2020.

