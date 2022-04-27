There are no easy ways to address the severe shortage of housing. Land is scarce, property costs are skyrocketing, and when developers do build, it’s generally easier to finance market-rate housing even though the most acute need is for affordable housing. It’s a sign of how desperate our housing shortage is that lawmakers and some cities are even considering converting golf courses to housing. This should be a last resort given the paucity of open space in many communities. Empty shopping malls and other unused commercial space should be the first places to look. They already sit on large plots of land in the urban infrastructure. But the housing crisis requires that all options for locating building new units — parking lots, underutilized retail strips and dying malls — should be on the table. Lawmakers need as many tools in the toolbox as they can get to help further housing production. Legislators need to be open-minded and aggressive about finding new locations for housing. Otherwise, there will never be enough built.
— Los Angeles Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.