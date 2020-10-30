Americans are pinning their hopes on a vaccine for covid-19 to bring this long pandemic nightmare to an end. And while it seems likely that there will be one or more federally approved vaccines by year’s end, even best-case scenarios estimate that it will be spring before there are enough doses for everyone in the country who wants one. That means another six months of pandemic restrictions and economic disruption.
There is another feasible option, and it’s a simple one: a massive screening program launched throughout the United States over the next two months, using new and promising low-cost rapid antigen tests that produce results in just minutes. By finding infections in asymptomatic people, such a screening program could prevent outbreaks and get the country back to some degree of normality long before there are enough vaccine doses to go around.
— Los Angeles Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.