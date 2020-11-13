On Monday, a still-divided America received some pandemic news that just about everyone can be happy about: An experimental covid-19 vaccine developed by drug manufacturer Pfizer and BioNTech, a German pharmaceutical company, is just weeks away from filing for federal approval to start producing millions of doses.
What’s more, preliminary data show this vaccine is a whopping 90% effective in protecting against a COVID-19 infection without causing serious side effects. Health officials would have been pleased with a covid vaccine that protected 70% of the people who took it. The Food and Drug Administration requires only a 50% efficacy rate.
It’s not yet clear how long the vaccine will remain effective in the body, whether it prevents people who don’t develop COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others, and whether the virus will mutate enough over time to require a series of new vaccines, as is the case with influenza. Still, Pfizer’s announcement was a hopeful development at a time when one was sorely needed.
— Los Angeles Times
