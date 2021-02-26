The Biden administration’s decision this week to reopen a detention center in Texas for unaccompanied teenaged minors drew outrage from immigrant rights advocates. It’s not that simple. To be sure, resurrecting the 66-acre, 700-capacity site in Carrizo Springs is jarring, given that President Joe Biden pledged to roll back former President Donald Trump’s draconian rules and policies governing immigration. The move, and a reported decision to reopen another facility at Homestead, Florida, must be temporary.
There are few valid reasons to incarcerate unaccompanied minors who arrive at the border seeking help. Under federal law, the government is supposed to assess them while holding them in the least restrictive environment possible, and speedily hand them over to guardians — parents, relatives, foster care — while their immigration and asylum cases work their way through the system.
Conditions for children have been atrocious in some of the detention facilities run by Customs and Border Protection and private contractors, including complaints about unsanitary and unsafe conditions and reports of sexual abuse. Yet even at the best-run shelters, children suffer an additional psychological and emotional ordeal after fleeing their homes, often traveling alone northward to the border.
The government must do better.
The issue is ensuring that the government treats these children as required by law, with detention of minimal duration and in the least-restrictive conditions possible. The ultimate goal is to be able to place these youths safely with guardians so quickly, there’ll be no need for sites like the ones the new administration is reopening.
— Los Angeles Times
