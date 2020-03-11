As hard as it may be to believe, cheap gas isn’t always a good thing. For instance, after Saudi Arabia announced a deep discount in its crude oil prices, global stock markets plummeted, with the Dow dropping nearly 8% Monday. If history is any guide, gas prices will recover from this clobbering far sooner than the value of your 401(k). The stocks on the S&P 500 index have now lost a collective $5 trillion since the index’s peak just a few weeks ago, suggesting that the 11-year bull market may finally have turned bearish.
It’s a mistake to conflate the stock market with the economy, but in this case, it’s hard to miss the red flags investors are waving. They’re signaling that the outbreak of the novel coronavirus is causing problems that are large and far-reaching enough to trip up the formidable U.S. economy. Sure, they may be overreacting, and public health officials may find a way soon to slow a virus, which has been detected in more than half of the 50 states. At this point, however, it’s hard to tell whether investors are being panicky or prudent.
The tourism industry is also tanking. Events are being canceled right and left, pulling countless dollars out of the host communities and, in the case of business conferences, wiping out the deal-making that many companies rely on. A wide range of industries with China-linked supply chains are running out of products and parts. Restaurants, theaters, concert promoters and other businesses that rely on consumers venturing out in public are starting to feel the pinch.
The plunge in the markets can only make matters worse. As last Friday’s jobs report shows, the U.S. economy was chugging along at a decent clip through February. And there are signs that China may have COVID-19 under control, potentially allowing that country’s manufacturers to get back on track and easing the strain on supply chains and global demand.
So if health officials succeed in halting the spread of the coronavirus here, then the episode may pass with a relatively small number of casualties, human or corporate. Still, it would help if federal and state governments started looking at the virus as more than just a health issue, and got ready to respond accordingly. President Donald Trump said Monday he would be taking several proposals to Congress aimed at boosting consumer spending and helping workers who don’t have paid sick leave, and that’s a good place to start the conversation.
— Los Angeles Times
