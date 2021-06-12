California’s Emergency Services Act doesn’t detail when an emergency declaration should be made or terminated. It leaves it up to the discretion of the governor to determine what constitutes an emergency and to decide when it’s over. The only imperative is that the latter happens “at the earliest possible date that conditions warrant.” But when will conditions warrant the end of the state of emergency called by Gov. Gavin Newsom 15 months ago to respond to the covid-19 pandemic? And what will it take to reach that point? Newsom hasn’t said, other than it won’t be on June 15, when the state is expected to lift the stay-at-home order, the mask mandate and the remaining business pandemic restrictions.
The crisis that gripped the state just a few months ago is gone. About 65% of the population has received at least one dose of a covid-19 vaccine. Newsom needs to make it clear what it will take to lift the 58 executive orders and end the suspension or alteration of the 400-some laws he’s targeted, as well as what conditions will signal that there is no more state of emergency. The public can handle the full and unfiltered truth.
— The Los Angeles Times
