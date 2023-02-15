Editor: I’d like to thank Mr Koehler for correcting my previous letter concerning the last year the federal budget was balanced. In 1998 the budget was passed by a Republican House and Senate and signed by President Clinton. I am however having a difficult time in understanding why he would quote Fox News as a reliable source of opinion. I wonder if he strays from the major news agency’s brain washing normally. As to President Biden being heckled by Republicans not showing proper respect, I can sympathize with Democrats. I’m glad the new Speaker of the House didn’t tear up President Bidens speech on world wide television when he finished like Nancy Pelosi did to President Trump! Sometime payback is a booger. As far as addressing today’s State of the Union, he failed miserably. Its difficult to outline objectives your administration has accomplished when there are none! I’ve spent some time in our country and no longer see a free and prosperous future. Our future is bleak with fools in charge!
Lou Wilber
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.