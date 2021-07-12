Editor: The elections were last November and inauguration was in January with a new president Joseph Biden. I’m not concerned with who voted for who but I am concerned with the last six months.
Let us review! The XL pipeline was shut down in January and our gasoline prices rose 37%. Our true friend in the middle east Israel has been attacked by Hamas with the support of Iran, the number one terrorist supporter in the world. Meanwhile our government has patsied up to Iran.
The Russians are taking advantage of the present administration along with communist China. It is estimated that appx. 2 million illegals will cross our southern border this year and we will feed, clothe, educate, house, and give free health care to them all. While all of this continues the wise ones say we may see inflation. May see?
Have you been shopping, to a restaurant lately, or filled your gas tank? Only folks with their eyes closed think things are getting better. I’m an old white guy who remembers the depression, WW2, Korea, Vietnam and the Middle East wars and I won’t live to see socialism consume this great country and I won’t pay the bill for this insanity! Meanwhile just keep printing money so our generous welfare programs will provide for those who don’t want to work won’t have too!
Lou Wilber
Lake Havasu City
