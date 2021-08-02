Editor: I’ve noticed several articles posted about Trump flags around town. I don’t have one but I don’t resent them. To those who chose to vote a different way I don’t understand your problem seeing them. After all you are the winners in the 2021 election and should be excited your candidate was elected. It seems that some folks are never happy! Since January of this year the candidate you favored has implemented policies that have raised gasoline 92 cents a gallon, caused much higher prices at the market, caused the restaurant prices to explode which is inflation! Also allowing appoximately 2 million more illegals to cross our southern border. World leaders must look at our president with astonishment when he is asked simple questions and mutters. I would think Americans would view it the same way. So be proud and happy with your new president. Funny, no one has the nerve to criticize my Trump hat now that our nation has a new leader. I remember an old song from the 40s or 50s named “Who’s Sorry Now?”
Lou Wilber
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
louie - [thumbdown]Usual FOX Noise BS. Pathetic. [spam][ban][thumbdown]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.