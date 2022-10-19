Editor: First I would like to congratulate Today’s News- Heralds on the five awards from Arizona Newspapers Association. It’s great to know our local newspaper is recognized for their involvement in our community. Now let me reflect on Letters To The Editors on Oct. 7th. It seems there are concerns with Kandi Finfrocks opinions. Whether I agree with her or not I’m glad she participates. JL Pizzino appears to be living in the past.
He doesn’t seem to understand that the Democrats are the majority in the U.S. Senate with giggle’s vote if its along party lines, The House of Representatives is also run by the Democrats, along with the President Biden. My article to the newspaper was to place the responsibility of all the problems that have occurred since Jan. 2021 under one administration. If you truly believe you are better of now than under the previous administration than consider maybe other heads are in the sand! Come on folks, if you put people in office who created so many crisis’s lets pay attention this Nov. at the polling place. We all make mistakes including myself when I cast a vote for Jimmy Carter! One last comment, I would vote to make President Biden a one term President also!
