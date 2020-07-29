Editor: Looks like the once proud Democratic party has headed to the bottom pit of humanity with their renewal of sexism and racism. Consider the selection of their candidate for President. VP Biden has promised he would select a woman as his running mate. Sexist! Considering a black woman. Racist! What happened to best qualified, or are we catering to sexist and racist attitude of their party.
Lou Wilber
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
This is the creation of a win at any cost approach. However, the wrong Black woman will be Biden's defeat! Remember the girl from Alaska?
Good point. He figures if he has a black female it will get him both the black vote and womens votes.
