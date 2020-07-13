Bye, bye, NFL
Editor: Looks like it’s time for me to say goodbye to the NFL, NBA, and any other professional sports organization that believes that I care about their opinions about anything . They have about as much influence as Hollywood and their anti- American attitude! In 2016 when we had an athlete who couldn’t stand up for the National Anthem I quit going to and watching the NFL on television. In 2019 I figured this nonsense was over. I put the fault of this directly on the owners who should have suspended the players along with a reduction of salary. Now we are told that one group of athletes want a different anthem played along with our National Anthem! Wake up folks, it’s time time to hit these teams and their employees where it hurts, in the pocketbook!
Lou Wilber
Lake Havasu City
