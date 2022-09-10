Editor: I’m not a shopper of goods today except for essentials such as food and gasoline but a little comparison shopping should be allowed. I don’t care how anyone voted in the past but we have to consider the consequences of the last election and this Novembers election. Looks like those who are OK with the handling of Afghanistan, the taking away our oil independence, over 8% inflation, the thoughts of electric cars as a solution to climate control with any thought of where all this power comes from, over 2 million new illegals across our southerns borders, and our failing education systems.
Got a kick about the illegals being bused to Chicago, NYC, DC. How about 20 loads to Martha’s Vineyards, or Vail, Colorado where our elite hang their hats.
