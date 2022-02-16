Editor: By golly, someone has defined the ideals of the Democrat party. As we can see the Democratic party seems to be in charge at the present time with a president, control of the US Senate, and the US House of Representatives along with most of the large cities’ mayors whose cities are setting new records of crimes. As of December 2020 this country had one major problem, that being covid-19. Today under the leadership of the Democrats we have six major problems. A hurried retreat from Afghanistan caused the death of 13 service men and women. We lost energy production by shutting down the XL pipeline and stopping production in federally owned lands so someday we can get new electric cars. By cutting our energy independence we have caused the price of gasoline to rise approximately $1.25 per gallon.
Inflation has gone from 1.2% to nearly 9%; have you been to the grocery store lately? Ah, do you remember Jimmy Carter? New home loans at 17%. Transportation backups with ships in the Los Angeles and Long Beach harbors left far enough away we can’t see them. Out of sight, out of mind right? Estimates of nearly 2 million illegal immigrants coming across our southern borders. Lets not forget those mayors of big cities and the fear of crime. And remember President Biden was going to beat covid but more folks have died from Covid since he took office. Wouldn’t you like to go back a year with only one major problem? Your definition of the Democratic party must be why I left that party years ago. Your idea of spending someone else’s money is great as long as you’re not the else!
Lou Wilber
Lake Havasu City
Lou, thank you for telling it like it is! Of course, Joe Biden's trying to claim that inflation and high gas are caused by the Ukrainian threat. Liars are always looking for a scapebloke. That's what they call them in England.
