Editor: I believe most of us can agree on several statements. President Trump is a horrible man and President Biden is wonderful. Now that is settled let us look at the country around us. I left the big cities of Detroit and Los Angeles some years ago. I’ve been a resident of Lake Havasu City for over 30 years and glad. I’m a proud supporter of our local law enforcement and emergency personnel. When I see daily reports of our southern border problems and the anarchy in our large cities I cringe.
I’m sure everyone else is aware of this also. If not, may I suggest you switch channels unless you would rather not face reality. As many have said in the past you reap what you sow! I understand no one wants to take the responsibility for their actions (vote) but who is at fault for the lawless behavior of their citizens. It’s time the folks involved in the selection of their leaders realize they are their own worst enemy.
