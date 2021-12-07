Editor: I see now that some locals have decided to put people’s religion under the scope of who rubs their beads which must make them more righteous than those without beads. I personally don’t care about the tenants of your church and you may express them freely according to the !st amendment of our Bill Of Rights. It also appears that a jury of his peers has found a young man not guilty. Too bad President Biden decided to judge him otherwise along with the media and a few locals. There is a long list of problems facing our nation today including the ignorant withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, two million illegal border crossings, the attempt to stop the production of petroleum products in our country so we can all buy electric cars and the inflation in the United States. I remember Jimmy Carter and my building loan of 18%. The sad thing is that I voted for him! Lets not forget the escalation of violence in large cities controlled by the Democratic Mayors and their calls for defunding law enforcement. The appointed liberal prosecutors who refuse to do their job of protecting the citizens from violent criminals is another problem confronting all of us. Maybe if we can keep fear going with even more covid variants through 2022 elections and concern ourselves with prayer beads we can keep the same fools in office! Triple mask and hide in the closet!
Lou Wilber
Lake Havasu City
