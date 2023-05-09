Editor: I’ve been around close to 90 years and I was taught to respect the powers that govern us as a society including our law enforcement agencies. I have the greatest respect for our local police and sheriff departments along with our fire department. But as President Reagan stated, the phrase “I’m from the government and I’m here to help you” has become frightening.
It started back awhile ago with the slaughter at Ruby Ridge and continues through today. How much information can agencies like the FBI and other agencies keep from the public? A case in point is the killings in Allen, Texas, where the suspect has already been accused of being a Nazi sympathizer. This may well be true. Meanwhile the killing of six people in Nashville, Tennessee. seems to be ignored! Audrey Hale supposedly left behind a manifesto along with other writings which may explain her thoughts.
Lou I share your thoughts and feelings. Sadly our federal law enforcement agencies have been MIA for a long time now. They have been weaponized to target anyone who will not follow the socialist manifesto while turning a blind eye to the real threat of our country. And it is not the MAGA movement.
