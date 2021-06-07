Editor: Can’t say that I adopt the philosophy of a rapper like 50 Cent but if we are to believe he has some bright thoughts because of his superior achievements in life, so be it.
I try to pay attention to folks like President Biden who have a direct effect on my family. I don’t think I’ll sit around and worry the next three-plus years about the return of the Orange Man.
I doubt that past President Trump will run again in 2024 but his ideas that worked will return in a different voice.
I have noticed that gas prices have increased almost a dollar a gallon, the Middle East is a mess, we are no longer energy independent and we are bending over to bring back a worthless agreement with Iran the backer of terrorism through out the world.
We are allowing China to flourish while we are becoming a second-class nation.
Our borders are being overrun daily because of the weakness that our president projects worldwide. You may not consider this important but if the next four buses arrive from the border with a couple hundred illegals for Lake Havasu City to feed, house, educate,and give medical care it will matter. It’s happening elsewhere.
I see that President Biden is to meet with the President Putin of Russia in the near future. I wonder if it will be overseas or in a basement in Delaware?
Meanwhile our descendants will pay for all our foolish spending and the political choices we make!
Lou Wilber
Lake Havasu City
(3) comments
Lou, You are 100% Correct. This Disgrace of the Term president is destroying our Country. He and the "ho" along with the ones who have done the Voting "SINS" will go down in History as the "STAIN" that Damaged this Country for Generations.
Ahh, Monday and first truly goofy post of the week. Good job, Lou.
So tell us Mr BigBoob what isn’t the truth in this article? It is all happening and you are just to stupid to realize it. I am sure you will come out with some long drawn out crap.
