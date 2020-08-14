Editor: I would like to congratulate letter writer B. Williams concerning the Trump administration's agenda. I'm glad she pointed out the president has rolled back environmental regulations, drilling for oil in national parks, clean water and air, emissions — oh, I already said environmental problems — commuted sentences of friends, and no attempt to restrict our 2nd Amendment rights. I guess that's why I voted for President Trump in 2016 and will vote for him again! I'm sorry she has not benefited from the tax cuts most folks who pay taxes got. I'm also glad Ms Williams worked hard all her life and raised her family. I believe I know a few other folks who have also. As a proud American I always felt that I could make some effort to get to the polling place on election day if not absentee ballots are available anyone who can pick up their phone. To blame the U. S. Postal Service concerning any slow down in mail service for ballots is lame. A mailing of approximately 140 million ballots is a small extra burden both ways. The problems for the postal Service is the amount of candidates mail. The Postmaster General of the U.S. is appointed by the nine postal board of governors who are appointed by the President. As far as hate is involved, the animals who riot, steal,and assault the police officers are not wearing MAGA hats and neither are their governors and mayors!
Lou Wilber
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Why anyone would support the guy who has stated he will effectively kill Social Security is nothing less than mind numbing. Vote BLUE across the board and stop the insanity.
