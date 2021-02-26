Editor: I enjoyed the letter by Holly Dove on Feb. 10. I can’t remember her concern when the Cities of Portland, Seattle and other cities were under siege by Marxists and anti-government groups. Many protests today including Detroit 1943, Watts riots of 1965 are nothing but an excuse to loot.
Watching Seattle and their Summer of Love and the taking of six blocks of their city was pitiful. Where was law enforcement then? The idea of defunding the police? Not in Havasu I hope! The time to correct the so called insurrection was then! To state the people in D.C. on Feb. 6 were all criminals that should be locked up along with Kelli Ward and the President (insane leader) and all others she disagrees with should all be locked up. Careful or we will have to build more prisons. Maybe we could hire the thousands of pipe line workers who President Biden just fired to build the new prisons we will need! Seventy four million new inmates!
Lou Wilber
Lake Havasu City
What happened on 6 February?
