Editor: It seems the major news on a daily basis has decided to concern itself with minority rights. It appears many large corporations have decided to use their advertising campaigns to promote minority concerns about equal rights for these groups no matter how small their minority might be.

Budweiser, Kohls, Target, Chick F. Lay, Disneyland and the Los Angeles Dodgers have decided to spend millions of dollars to promote these minorities even if the large majority disapprove.

