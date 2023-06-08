Editor: It seems the major news on a daily basis has decided to concern itself with minority rights. It appears many large corporations have decided to use their advertising campaigns to promote minority concerns about equal rights for these groups no matter how small their minority might be.
Budweiser, Kohls, Target, Chick F. Lay, Disneyland and the Los Angeles Dodgers have decided to spend millions of dollars to promote these minorities even if the large majority disapprove.
Now folks understand I don’t care who you are or who you decide to be. I’m all for everyone’s liberty to choose what your gender is. If you have decided your in the wrong body then change it to something more comfortable.
I along with many others are not interested in why you feel the way you do and don’t want to hear your explanations over and over. If it makes you happy, then its make me happy. Remember I’m a minority also. I happen to be a man and men are a minority and have been a long time!
