Editor: It looks like our president would like to be known in history as a wartime president.
Maybe he believes that will cover up his inability to correct the many mistakes his administration has made in the past 14 months.
His refusal to reverse policy on the southern border, failure to maintain energy independence, the broken transportation systems in our country and inflation like the 1970s and now he talks about Putin's removal.
Ukraine has asked for military equipment to help their people stop the Russian onslaught. This administration was slow giving weapons instead they said they would use sanctions. Recently Biden stated sanctions never work! Make up your mind, Mr. President!
I'll bet the Ukraine people would love to have some of the $80 billion of weapons this administration left in Afghanistan to terrorists, which you know will be used to kill innocent people including Americans in the future!
I still don't care who you voted for but please realize a mistake was made.
Meanwhile a shout out to my friend Dave Tunnell, were still friends. One other observation, the big Orange man is gone!
Lou Wilber
Lake Havasu City
