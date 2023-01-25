Editor: It seems that we have discovered that a New York Republican lied to help himself get elected to the U.S. House Of Representatives. I simply can’t believe a politician would falsify their documents to just get elected. I’m sure this has never been done before although millions of words have been used to describe the Big Orange Man as an example. Speaking of the Orange Man I see he may have taken some documents to his home in Mar-a-Lago. Now I understand President Biden seems to have a similar problem. I guess there’s a difference between a man whose has been accused of lying in the past and poor old Joe who has to be led around in front of TV cameras to show he can partially function yet. That trip to the border fence must have tired him immensely.
Lou Wilber
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.